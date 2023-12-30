Flight Centre Travel Group (OTCMKTS:FGETF) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.00

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.00 and last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.
Flight Centre Travel Group Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.38.
Flight Centre Travel Group Company Profile
Flight Centre Travel Group Limited provides travel retailing services for the leisure and corporate sectors in Australia, New Zealand, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company offers leisure travel services for the niche sectors, as well as mass, youth, premium, and cruise markets; and corporate travel services for organizations of various sizes across industries, as well as supplies products to its national and international network, or travel retail outlets.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Flight Centre Travel Group
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Flight Centre Travel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flight Centre Travel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.