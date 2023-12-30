Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Hits New 12-Month High at $938.14

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $938.14 and last traded at $915.00, with a volume of 3277 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $915.00.
Fairfax Financial Stock Down 0.7 %
The company has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $887.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $830.99.
Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $42.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 22.55%.
Fairfax Financial Company Profile
Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.
