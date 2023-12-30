361 Degrees International (OTCMKTS:TSIOF) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.48

361 Degrees International Limited (OTCMKTS:TSIOF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.48 and last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 5531 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average is $0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.52.
About 361 Degrees International
361 Degrees International Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and trades in sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Adults and Kids. The company offers adult and children footwear, apparels, and accessories for sports and life under the 361º core and 361º Kids brands.
