Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.76

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.76 and last traded at $10.56, with a volume of 296564 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.31.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Murata Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th.

The company has a market cap of $42.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.48.

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells ceramic-based passive electronic components and solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through Components, Devices and Modules, and Others segments. The company offers capacitors, inductors, noise suppression products/EMI suppression filters/ESD protection devices, resistors, thermistors, sensors, timing devices, quartz devices, sound components, power products, batteries, micro mechatronics, RFID product, baluns, couplers, filters, phase shifters, RF switches, front-end modules, SAW components, connectors, antennas, connectivity modules, wireless connectivity platforms, ionizers/active oxygen modules, and transformers.

