Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Hits New 52-Week High at $34.06

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.06 and last traded at $32.47, with a volume of 12807 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.83.

Terumo Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.58.

Get Terumo alerts:

Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Terumo had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Terumo Co. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Terumo Company Profile

Terumo Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of medical products and equipment in Japan, Europe, China, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, Medical Care Solutions Company, and Blood and Cell Technologies Company.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Terumo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terumo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.