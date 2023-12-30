Empresaria Group (LON:EMR) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Empresaria Group plc (LON:EMR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 34.40 ($0.44) and last traded at GBX 34.40 ($0.44). 10,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 25,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34 ($0.43).

Empresaria Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,700.00 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 36.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 41.15.

Empresaria Group Company Profile

Empresaria Group plc provides staffing and recruitment services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It offers permanent placement, temporary and contract staffing, executive search, offshore recruitment, and recruitment process outsourcing services, as well as bespoke solutions for clients and candidates.

