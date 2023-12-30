Enterprise Diversified (OTCMKTS:SYTE) Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Enterprise Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SYTE – Get Free Report) shot up 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.72 and last traded at $5.49. 4,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 153% from the average session volume of 1,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.44.
Enterprise Diversified Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.49.
About Enterprise Diversified
Enterprise Diversified, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the Internet, asset management, real estate, and other businesses in the United States and Canada. The company operates four segments: Asset Management Operations, Real Estate Operations, Internet Operations, and Other Operations.
