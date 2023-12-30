Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Macfarlane Group PLC (LON:MACF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 114.50 ($1.45) and last traded at GBX 115 ($1.46). 20,006 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 255,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 115.50 ($1.47).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Macfarlane Group in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd.

Get Macfarlane Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Macfarlane Group

Macfarlane Group Trading Up 1.7 %

About Macfarlane Group

The firm has a market capitalization of £185.97 million, a P/E ratio of 1,170.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 109.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 109.28.

(Get Free Report)

Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of protective packaging products to businesses. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials; and supplies storage and warehousing services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Europe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Macfarlane Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macfarlane Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.