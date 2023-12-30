Chesapeake Gold (CVE:CKG) Shares Down 1.1%

Chesapeake Gold Corp. (CVE:CKG – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.86 and last traded at C$1.86. Approximately 6,129 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 12,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.88.

Chesapeake Gold Trading Down 4.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 19.07 and a current ratio of 13.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.86 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.67. The company has a market cap of C$119.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Chesapeake Gold (CVE:CKG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Chesapeake Gold Company Profile

Chesapeake Gold Corp., a mineral exploration and evaluation company, focuses on acquisition, evaluation, and development of gold-silver deposits in North and Central America. Its flagship project is the Metates project that includes 12 contiguous mining concessions covering an area of totaling 4,260.7 located in Durango State, Mexico.

