BH Macro GBP (LON:BHMG) Trading Up 0.1%

BH Macro GBP (LON:BHMG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 365 ($4.64) and last traded at GBX 364.50 ($4.63). Approximately 505,829 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 620,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 364 ($4.63).

BH Macro GBP Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 361.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 360.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 2,823.08 and a beta of -0.19.

BH Macro GBP Company Profile

BH Macro Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Brevan Howard Asset Management LLP. It invests its entire corpus in the Brevan Howard Master Fund Limited. BH Macro Limited was formed on January 17, 2007 and is domiciled in Guernsey, Channel Islands.

