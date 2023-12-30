Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.81.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNAP. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Snap from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC began coverage on Snap in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Snap from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th.

Get Snap alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNAP

Insider Activity at Snap

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 10,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $122,071.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,333,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,351,818.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 10,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $122,071.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,333,483 shares in the company, valued at $28,351,818.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Eric Young sold 119,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $1,417,432.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,391,040 shares in the company, valued at $40,353,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,433,161 shares of company stock worth $14,173,142. Company insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,814,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,655 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Snap in the second quarter valued at about $623,522,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Snap by 25.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,541,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,335,000 after acquiring an additional 7,888,448 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 31.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 24,618,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,874,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 19,784,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,973 shares in the last quarter. 44.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap Price Performance

NYSE:SNAP opened at $16.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.36. Snap has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $17.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 44.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Snap

(Get Free Report

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.