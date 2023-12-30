Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNL) Short Interest Update

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,300 shares, a growth of 600.9% from the November 30th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DHCNL opened at $15.40 on Friday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $16.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.83.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.3906 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th.

