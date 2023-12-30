Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELUW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELUW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, an increase of 605.6% from the November 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Celularity Price Performance
Shares of CELUW stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.03. Celularity has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.16.
Celularity Company Profile
