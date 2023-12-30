Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,450,000 shares, an increase of 617.7% from the November 30th total of 2,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Barclays

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Barclays during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Barclays during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Barclays by 127.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 139.3% during the third quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Barclays alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BCS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.00.

Barclays Price Performance

Shares of BCS stock opened at $7.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.51. Barclays has a 52-week low of $6.23 and a 52-week high of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.42.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Barclays had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Barclays will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Recommended Stories

