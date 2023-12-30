Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 633.3% from the November 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IVDN opened at $0.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.26. Innovative Designs has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Innovative Designs, Inc engages in manufacture and marketing of cold weather recreational and industrial clothing products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Apparel and House Wrap. It offers arctic armor line products, including jackets, bibs, and gloves for ice fisherman, snowmobilers, utility workers, oil/gas pipeline workers, railroad workers, construction workers, ski resort workers, and police and first responders; and house wrap that provides barrier protection and moisture vapor transmission and insulation for the building construction industry.

