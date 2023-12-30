Shaftesbury Capital PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Shaftesbury Capital PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, an increase of 647.6% from the November 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shaftesbury Capital Price Performance

OTCMKTS CCPPF opened at $1.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.50. Shaftesbury Capital has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $1.75.

Get Shaftesbury Capital alerts:

Shaftesbury Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Shaftesbury Capital PLC ("Shaftesbury Capital") is the leading central London mixed-use REIT and is a constituent of the FTSE-250 Index. Our property portfolio, valued at £4.9 billion at June 2023, extends to 2.9 million square feet of lettable space across the most vibrant areas of London's West End.

Receive News & Ratings for Shaftesbury Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaftesbury Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.