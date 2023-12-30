Short Interest in DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Increases By 690.9%

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 690.9% from the November 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

DBS Group Stock Performance

DBS Group stock opened at $101.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.87. DBS Group has a twelve month low of $88.98 and a twelve month high of $110.10.

DBS Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $1.3729 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th.

About DBS Group

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides commercial banking and financial services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

