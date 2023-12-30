AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC) Short Interest Up 625.0% in December

AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, a growth of 625.0% from the November 30th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 277,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of AltC Acquisition

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AltC Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of AltC Acquisition by 830.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,326,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,900 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $2,608,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in AltC Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in AltC Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

AltC Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

AltC Acquisition stock opened at $10.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.39. AltC Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $10.80.

About AltC Acquisition

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

