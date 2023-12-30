First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Short Interest Up 693.1% in December

First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 195,100 shares, a growth of 693.1% from the November 30th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 385,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 143.2% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 6,046.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

FTSL stock opened at $46.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.67. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $44.53 and a 12 month high of $46.30.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Senior Loan ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $3.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.