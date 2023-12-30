Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Short Interest Update

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,300 shares, an increase of 730.7% from the November 30th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of KMDA opened at $6.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.09 and its 200-day moving average is $5.17. The company has a market capitalization of $274.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.08 and a beta of 0.97. Kamada has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $6.35.
Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Kamada had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $37.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.54 million. Equities research analysts expect that Kamada will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
KMDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Kamada in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com cut Kamada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
Kamada Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; and GLASSIA for intravenous AATD.
