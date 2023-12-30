Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Short Interest Update

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,300 shares, an increase of 730.7% from the November 30th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Kamada Price Performance

Shares of KMDA opened at $6.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.09 and its 200-day moving average is $5.17. The company has a market capitalization of $274.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.08 and a beta of 0.97. Kamada has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $6.35.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Kamada had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $37.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.54 million. Equities research analysts expect that Kamada will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Kamada

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in Kamada by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 11,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 307,831 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Kamada in the fourth quarter worth approximately $314,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kamada by 7.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 864,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 58,705 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Kamada in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Kamada by 8,984.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 47,257 shares during the last quarter. 34.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Kamada in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com cut Kamada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; and GLASSIA for intravenous AATD.

