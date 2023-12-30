Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX)

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 3,838 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 222% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,193 call options.

In other news, insider Jonathan Bornstein sold 56,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $235,880.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Amprius, Inc. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total transaction of $354,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,215,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,863,054.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Bornstein sold 56,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $235,880.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 925,883 shares of company stock valued at $3,431,644 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMPX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Amprius Technologies by 240.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMPX. William Blair began coverage on Amprius Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Amprius Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Amprius Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Shares of NYSE:AMPX opened at $5.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.17. Amprius Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $10.63.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.66 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 560.89%. Research analysts predict that Amprius Technologies will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

