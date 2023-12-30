MCF Advisors LLC Has $30,000 Stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 396.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,252 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,329.5% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 629 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 281.7% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 195.0% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Rivian Automotive
In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $55,766.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,955,352.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Rivian Automotive Price Performance
Shares of RIVN stock opened at $23.46 on Friday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.68 and a 1 year high of $28.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.59 and its 200-day moving average is $20.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.17. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 148.97% and a negative return on equity of 42.17%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.57) earnings per share. Rivian Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 149.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Rivian Automotive Company Profile
Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.
