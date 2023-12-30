MCF Advisors LLC Invests $32,000 in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VONG. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors now owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

VONG opened at $78.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.77. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $53.82 and a 1 year high of $78.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1653 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

