MCF Advisors LLC Sells 8,859 Shares of EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT)

MCF Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Free Report) by 82.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,859 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in EngageSmart were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESMT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in EngageSmart by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,544,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,024 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in EngageSmart by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,967,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,625,000 after acquiring an additional 716,440 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in EngageSmart by 114.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,069,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,422,000 after acquiring an additional 570,166 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in EngageSmart by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,463,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,979,000 after acquiring an additional 517,918 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in EngageSmart by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,988,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,966,000 after acquiring an additional 499,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

ESMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of EngageSmart in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of EngageSmart in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial cut EngageSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. William Blair cut EngageSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded EngageSmart from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EngageSmart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.38.

Shares of NYSE ESMT opened at $22.90 on Friday. EngageSmart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.45 and a 52 week high of $23.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.67, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.80 and its 200 day moving average is $19.86.

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. EngageSmart had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $97.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.54 million. Equities research analysts forecast that EngageSmart, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kevin William O’brien sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $54,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,833 shares in the company, valued at $436,620.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Patrick F. Donovan sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $731,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,370.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin William O’brien sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $54,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,833 shares in the company, valued at $436,620.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,000 shares of company stock worth $922,600. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

EngageSmart, Inc provides vertically-tailored customer engagement and integrated payments solutions. The company operates through Enterprise Solutions and SMB Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers SaaS solutions to customer-client engagement through electronic billing and digital payments.

