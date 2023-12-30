MCF Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 2,083.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth about $1,104,830,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Welltower by 46.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,383,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,729,700,000 after buying an additional 6,808,299 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Welltower by 132,462.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,205,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $501,942,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200,567 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 426.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,927,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,409,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,320,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929,873 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $90.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.09. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.77 and a fifty-two week high of $93.42. The company has a market capitalization of $49.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 508.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on WELL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Wedbush started coverage on Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Welltower from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.08.

About Welltower

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

