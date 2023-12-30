630 Shares in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Acquired by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF stock opened at $115.09 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a twelve month low of $88.94 and a twelve month high of $115.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $995.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

