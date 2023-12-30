MCF Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 120.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ELV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 97,501.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,475,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,087,464,000 after acquiring an additional 83,390,275 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $1,253,211,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $944,528,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $664,077,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the second quarter valued at $503,385,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ELV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $565.82.

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE ELV opened at $471.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $465.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $456.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $412.00 and a 52 week high of $514.06. The company has a market capitalization of $110.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $29,078.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Further Reading

