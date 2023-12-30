MCF Advisors LLC Acquires 846 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 102.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sempra in the fourth quarter worth about $1,000,291,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Sempra by 11.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,459,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,997,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,930 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd increased its position in shares of Sempra by 109.7% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 3,158,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $214,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,244 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sempra by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,933,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $762,385,000 after acquiring an additional 982,317 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra by 17.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,603,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $847,024,000 after acquiring an additional 836,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Sempra from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sempra from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.65.

Sempra Price Performance

NYSE SRE opened at $74.73 on Friday. Sempra has a 12-month low of $63.75 and a 12-month high of $81.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.72.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Sempra had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.03%.

Sempra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.