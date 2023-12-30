MCF Advisors LLC Invests $119,000 in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 111,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 36,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,597,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 16.8% during the third quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 41,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,380,000 after buying an additional 5,971 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 103.2% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after buying an additional 9,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 91,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,152,000 after buying an additional 9,129 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

IWY stock opened at $175.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.40. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $117.31 and a twelve month high of $176.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.