OMG Network Market Capitalization Achieves $117.13 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. In the last seven days, OMG Network has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. OMG Network has a market cap of $117.13 million and approximately $26.74 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.84 or 0.00001992 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.22 or 0.00093550 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00023916 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00025592 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00008824 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005370 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

