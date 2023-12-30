Hooked Protocol Price Tops $1.22 on Top Exchanges (HOOK)

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. During the last seven days, Hooked Protocol has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. One Hooked Protocol token can currently be bought for $1.22 or 0.00002912 BTC on major exchanges. Hooked Protocol has a market capitalization of $136.36 million and approximately $48.81 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hooked Protocol Profile

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,666,666 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol. The official website for Hooked Protocol is hooked.io.

Hooked Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 111,431,377.07590568 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 1.2208068 USD and is up 4.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $30,880,395.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

