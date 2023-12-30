Vulcan Forged PYR Hits One Day Trading Volume of $23.57 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 30th. Over the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 7% higher against the dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for approximately $7.19 or 0.00017153 BTC on major exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $195.50 million and approximately $23.57 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Vulcan Forged PYR

PYR is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

