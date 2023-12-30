Wendell David Associates Inc. Has $269,000 Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Wendell David Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 85.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,163 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,570,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,969 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Dollar General by 64.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,087,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926,555 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Dollar General by 124.4% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,787,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,536,000 after buying an additional 5,979,461 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,765,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,202,000 after buying an additional 994,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Dollar General from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Dollar General from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Loop Capital cut their price target on Dollar General from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $165.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.60.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of DG opened at $135.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.40. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $101.09 and a 1 year high of $251.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.36.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 27.16%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

