Wendell David Associates Inc. Purchases 87 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in WEX were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of WEX by 3.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in WEX in the second quarter valued at about $256,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in WEX by 835.5% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in WEX during the second quarter worth about $1,569,000. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in shares of WEX by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 27,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,975,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Get WEX alerts:

Insider Activity at WEX

In related news, Director Stephen Montgomery Smith bought 1,000 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $165.31 per share, with a total value of $165,310.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,067.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jack Vanwoerkom sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total value of $348,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,450,667.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Montgomery Smith purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $165.31 per share, for a total transaction of $165,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,067.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WEX. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of WEX from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on WEX from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of WEX from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of WEX from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.54.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WEX

WEX Stock Performance

Shares of WEX stock opened at $194.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $179.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.19. WEX Inc. has a one year low of $160.55 and a one year high of $204.05. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $651.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.45 million. WEX had a return on equity of 32.16% and a net margin of 10.80%. As a group, equities analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

WEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.