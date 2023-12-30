Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Invests $210,000 in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,372 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 48,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,390,000 after buying an additional 15,601 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its stake in Hess by 130.4% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 21,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 11,977 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Hess during the third quarter valued at about $668,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 12,495 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Hess during the 3rd quarter valued at about $787,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Hess from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Argus raised Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hess from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.18.

Shares of HES opened at $144.21 on Friday. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $113.82 and a 1-year high of $167.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 14.94%. The business’s revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.72%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

