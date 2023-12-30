Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Buys Shares of 235 Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 235 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FICO. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth $34,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac by 1,466.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on FICO. Barclays increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $950.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,120.00 target price on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $729.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $875.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $985.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $889.30, for a total transaction of $2,522,054.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,593,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 2,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,024.33, for a total value of $2,623,309.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,887.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $889.30, for a total value of $2,522,054.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,900 shares in the company, valued at $34,593,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,869 shares of company stock worth $21,076,961. 3.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $1,164.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a PE ratio of 68.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.25. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $575.39 and a twelve month high of $1,185.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,046.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $920.09.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $389.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.25 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 54.63% and a net margin of 28.37%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Further Reading

