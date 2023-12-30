Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Makes New $199,000 Investment in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. owned about 0.07% of Lovesac at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOVE. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Lovesac by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Lovesac by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Lovesac by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lovesac by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lovesac by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Lovesac in a research report on Friday, September 1st.

Lovesac Stock Performance

LOVE opened at $25.55 on Friday. The Lovesac Company has a fifty-two week low of $14.18 and a fifty-two week high of $30.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.95 and a 200 day moving average of $22.69. The firm has a market cap of $395.77 million, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.51.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $154.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.80 million. Lovesac had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Lovesac Company will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lovesac

In other news, insider Satori Capital, Llc purchased 88,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.43 per share, for a total transaction of $2,251,521.34. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 557,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,180,988.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lovesac news, insider Satori Capital, Llc purchased 88,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.43 per share, for a total transaction of $2,251,521.34. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 557,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,180,988.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer acquired 9,100 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $236,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 40 states of the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops.

Further Reading

