Camelot Portfolios LLC Cuts Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Camelot Portfolios LLC cut its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 26.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 7.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Global Payments by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,366,000 after buying an additional 48,605 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Global Payments by 259.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 12,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $766,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GPN opened at $127.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.05 and a 1-year high of $138.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.48 and a 200 day moving average of $115.62.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.94%.

In other news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total transaction of $2,016,537.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,411 shares in the company, valued at $8,711,059.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GPN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.56.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

