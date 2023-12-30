Camelot Portfolios LLC Sells 11,317 Shares of Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX)

Camelot Portfolios LLC decreased its stake in Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,317 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC owned about 0.15% of Great Ajax worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AJX. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Great Ajax by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 10,566 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Great Ajax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $536,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Great Ajax by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Great Ajax by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Great Ajax by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Great Ajax Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE AJX opened at $5.34 on Friday. Great Ajax Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.92.

Great Ajax Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -31.21%.

Great Ajax Profile

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.

Featured Articles

