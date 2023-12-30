Camelot Portfolios LLC Sells 936 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Camelot Portfolios LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 31.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 936 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPG. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $142.64 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $100.17 and a one year high of $146.91. The company has a market capitalization of $46.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 112.59%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.67.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

