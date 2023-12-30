Camelot Portfolios LLC Reduces Holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Camelot Portfolios LLC cut its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 341.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,392 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 70.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Pitney Bowes Stock Performance

NYSE PBI opened at $4.40 on Friday. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.64.

Pitney Bowes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -22.73%.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and Sending Technology Solutions (SendTech Solutions) segments.

