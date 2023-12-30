Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Trading Down 3.5%

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $66.44 and last traded at $66.48. Approximately 33,333 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 132,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.88.

Several equities analysts have commented on BELFB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Bel Fuse in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Bel Fuse from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

Bel Fuse Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $853.32 million, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.20.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.36. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $158.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Bel Fuse Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.67%.

In related news, VP Kenneth Koon Keung Lai sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total transaction of $96,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bel Fuse news, VP Kenneth Koon Keung Lai sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $96,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,580. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Dennis Ackerman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $139,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $403,285 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bel Fuse by 4.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 676,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,293,000 after purchasing an additional 30,752 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 169,920 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,109,000 after buying an additional 39,046 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,789 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

