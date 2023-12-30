Camelot Portfolios LLC Sells 6,003 Shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lowered its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Free Report) by 25.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,003 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KTF. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth $99,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

DWS Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $8.90 on Friday. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $9.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.32 and a 200-day moving average of $8.32.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Increases Dividend

DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0265 per share. This is an increase from DWS Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

