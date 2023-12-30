Camelot Portfolios LLC Sells 8,500 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Camelot Portfolios LLC reduced its stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) by 29.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 57.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 58.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the period. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on BHC. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Bausch Health Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $8.03 on Friday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.90.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 1,124.72% and a negative net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.

