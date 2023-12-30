Camelot Portfolios LLC Sells 5,079 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

Camelot Portfolios LLC cut its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,079 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 2.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,071 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 20.0% in the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 290.4% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 10,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,803 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the second quarter worth about $121,000. 34.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III stock opened at $11.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.51. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $11.72.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.0555 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 5.97%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

