Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,797 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,862,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,890,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,957 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Stryker by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,393,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,402,083,000 after buying an additional 340,114 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,135,106 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,865,989,000 after buying an additional 181,068 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Stryker by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,978,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,461,753,000 after buying an additional 1,066,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 95,685.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,942,516 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,507,912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937,356 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Stock Performance

SYK stock opened at $299.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.24. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $241.68 and a 12-month high of $306.93. The firm has a market cap of $113.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total value of $215,677.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,722.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total transaction of $215,677.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,722.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on SYK. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.90.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

