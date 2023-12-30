Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 23 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK opened at $812.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $120.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $719.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $698.41. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $596.18 and a 1 year high of $819.00.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.10%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BLK. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. BNP Paribas raised shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $771.54.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

