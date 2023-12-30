Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.74 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,587,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,991,074 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $964,597,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,470,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,521,000 after purchasing an additional 257,420 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,240,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,614,000 after purchasing an additional 598,536 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $386,651,000.

VXUS opened at $57.96 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $50.95 and a 12 month high of $58.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.35. The stock has a market cap of $61.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.8471 dividend. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

