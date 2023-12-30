Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 5,684 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 35.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,684 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $793,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $60.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.48 and a 200-day moving average of $64.25. The company has a market capitalization of $124.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $86.47.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 49.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

