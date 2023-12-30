Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Bought by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,347 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 91.1% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 86 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.28, for a total value of $1,951,177.28. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 46,254 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,970,581.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $4,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,260 shares of company stock valued at $15,640,524 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $408.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $373.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.27.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $406.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $372.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.46. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $282.21 and a 12 month high of $413.00. The company has a market capitalization of $104.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.42.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.94% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Further Reading

